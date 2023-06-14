Iran, Qatar discuss expansion of monetary, banking coop.

Mohammad Reza Farzin, who has traveled to Doha with the purpose of broadening monetary and banking relations with the Persian Gulf littoral countries, held talks with his Qatari counterpart, Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani on Wednesday.

Referring to the numerous economic potential and diverse fields of commercial cooperation between Iran and Qatar, the two sides emphasized the necessity of increasing monetary, banking and financial cooperation.

CBI chief considered the increase of monetary, banking and financial cooperation as the basis for the maximum and all-round development of trade exchanges between the two countries.

Pointing to the existing economic potential of the two countries, Farzin said, "Strengthening bilateral and multilateral banking relations in the current situation is on the agenda."

According to the CBI chief, with the development of monetary and banking relations between Tehran and Doha, the volume of trade between the two countries will grow significantly.

Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, for his part, referred to Tehran-Doha joint cooperation in various economic and commercial fields, and said, "There are many opportunities to increase trade and exchanges between Iran and Qatar."

He added that it is necessary to help to realize the maximum relations between the two countries through monetary and banking relations.

The two sides also highlighted the facilitation of financial platforms and the use of facilitating companies in the monetary and banking spheres in order to achieve the economic and commercial goals of both sides.

SKH/5810185