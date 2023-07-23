  1. Politics
Iran, Qatar discuss bilateral, regional relations

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi, Advisor to the Qatari Foreign Minister discussed bilateral and regional relations with Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized increasing the level of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in commercial fields.

They also called for conducting joint activities in the field of implementing infrastructure projects and removing existing obstacles.

Qatari diplomat also congratulated Ahmadian on his appointment as SNSC chief.

He also conveyed the message of the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to General Ahmadian.

