Iran top banker in Doha to step up monetary cooperation

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – The governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin arrived in Qatar on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand banking relations between the two neighbors.

Heading an expert delegation, Mohammad Reza Farzin has traveled to Doha with the purpose of broadening monetary and banking relations with the Persian Gulf littoral countries.

Previously, on May 30, Farzin traveled to the United States to meet and hold talks with the officials of the International Monetary Fund.

After taking office in August 2021, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said his administration’s foreign policy is focused on strengthening ties with neighbors and allies and developing economic diplomacy.

