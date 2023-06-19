Iran, Qatar officials stress strengthening cultural diplomacy

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani made the remarks in the meeting with Iran's Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Yaser Ahmadvand on the sidelines of the 32nd edition of Doha International Book Fair.

The Qatari minister considered this year's Iran's participation in the Book Fair to be different compared to previous periods.

"Organizing a cultural week in two countries strengthens the potential for greater collaboration in expanding cultural relations", he proposed.

Yaser Ahmadvand, for his part, emphasized the high cultural potential of Iran for cooperation with Qatar, especially in the field of book printing and publishing.

"Cultural relations between the two countries should be developed," he stressed.

The Iranian official appreciated Qatar's hosting of the Iranian delegation and the holding of various cultural meetings and programs.

He also thanked Qatar's presence as a special guest at the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair.

The Doha International Book Fair is one of the oldest and largest international book fairs in the region and enjoys a good reputation due to the high demand from Arab and foreign countries participating in it.

The Fair is being held at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from June 12-21.

