May 2, 2023, 4:15 PM

FIFA president to visit Iran in future: IRIFF

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) president Mehdi Taj said on Tuesday that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will visit Iran in future to follow up on related issues.

Mehdi Taj made the remarks after the 8th Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Congress where he had a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa president of the Asian Football Confederation. 

"After the CAFA assembly, I had separate meetings with the president of FIFA and the president of the Asian Football Confederation. The main focus of the discussion in both meetings was the issue of solving the problem of transferring the financial resources of Iranian football. New solutions were examined, which I hope will provide new opportunities for Iran's football," Taj said. 

"According to the plan, the president of FIFA will visit our country in the future to follow up on related issues," he further added. 

