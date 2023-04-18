  1. Sports
Apr 18, 2023, 6:21 PM

Iran ‘s football team to attend Jordan tournament

Iran ‘s football team to attend Jordan tournament

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s national football team is to take part in the Jordan’s four-team tournament, the Iranian football federation said.

The sporting event will bring Jordan, Iran, Iraq and Qatar together in October in Amman.

Amir Ghalenoei was named head of Iran national football team in March as the headcoach.

The national Iranian men's football team known as Team Melli in Iran were held to a 1-1 draw by Russia and defeated Kenya 2-1 under his leadership in the most recent two friendly matches.

Team Melli are also scheduled to compete in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in June.

TM/IRIB3821607

News Code 199678

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News