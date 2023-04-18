Iran ‘s football team to attend Jordan tournament

The sporting event will bring Jordan, Iran, Iraq and Qatar together in October in Amman.

Amir Ghalenoei was named head of Iran national football team in March as the headcoach.

The national Iranian men's football team known as Team Melli in Iran were held to a 1-1 draw by Russia and defeated Kenya 2-1 under his leadership in the most recent two friendly matches.

Team Melli are also scheduled to compete in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in June.

