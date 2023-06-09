Drone injures three in Russian city of Voronezh

A drone crashed into a residential building in the Russian city of Voronezh on Friday, injuring at least three people, regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev has reported on social media, according to RT.

The Kremlin has announced an investigation. Preliminary reports suggest it was a Ukrainian attack against Russian civilian infrastructure.

Images purportedly shot at the scene show a wall of the building severely damaged, presumably by the impact.

RIA Novosti cited the company managing the apartment block as saying the injuries received by bystanders were only minor cuts. Several homes were damaged after the drone hit the building between the second and third floors, it added.

Some media reported that the unmanned aircraft was carrying explosives and was intercepted by air defenses before crashing down.

A video shared online, which purports to have been filmed by a witness moments before the crash, showed an aircraft flying over the city. It then makes a nosedive and hits a building in a fiery explosion.

A security source cited by TASS assessed that the drone was targeting an aviation plant located in Voronezh, but was stopped by electronic warfare countermeasures.

MNA/PR