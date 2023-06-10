  1. World
Ukrainian nuclear plant facing water shortage: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Workers at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant are in a race to secure water for the plant's safe operation, media outlets reported.

Following the destruction of a critical dam in Ukraine, water levels at a large reservoir used by the power plant are dropping fast. Workers have slurped up as much of it as they can. They've filled up ponds, canals and a small artificial lake next to the plant, NPR reported.

The situation is not an immediate crisis, says Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, an environmental group, said the source.

Still, Lyman believes the loss of an important water supply is putting more strain on the already beleaguered nuclear plant – which has been under Russian control for over a year, it noted.

Nuclear power plants generate a lot of heat. Keeping them cool takes lots of water, which is why the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station sat on one of Ukraine's largest reservoirs.

