Bolton calls on Trump to withdraw from presidential campaign

“Donald Trump should immediately withdraw as a candidate for president. Criminal charges are piling up around him. If Trump truly stood for America First policies, he would support the rule of law instead of continually flouting it. Withdraw now!” Trump’s former national security adviser tweeted, National Review reported.

Bolton’s post came after the 49-page federal indictment was unsealed on Friday. Trump is facing 37 counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, a scheme to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

The indictment includes evidence that Trump knew he had possession of “secret” and “highly confidential” documents that he had not declassified. Trump allegedly had dozens of boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence that held materials including documents about the defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies, and plans for possible retaliation in case of a foreign attack, according to the indictment.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the investigation as politically motivated.

The indictment comes after Trump was indicted in March by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to hush-money payments that his former attorney, Michael Cohen, made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

RHM/PR