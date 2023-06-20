Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal charges: report

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax charges and seek a separate agreement on a firearms charge in a deal with the Department of Justice, according to his lawyer and court documents.

In a statement provided to several US news outlets, the younger Biden’s lawyer confirmed on Tuesday that “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement.”

The lawyer, Christopher Clark, added that a separate firearms charge “will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement”. A “pretrial diversion” is typically an agreement between defendants and prosecutors that allows rehabilitation instead of prison time.

The gun charge relates to Hunter Biden’s possession of a Colt Cobra 38 special handgun for 11 days in October 2018 despite knowing he was a drug user – a violation of federal law. The count carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” Clark said.

Justice department prosecutors also outlined the planned agreements in a court filing.

Any deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors would have to be approved by a federal judge.

The deal is expected to end a years-long federal probe into the younger Biden’s personal and professional dealings that has long presented a political headache for his father while fuelling criticism – and conspiracy theories – from the right.

MNA/PR