New York grand jury votes to indict Trump

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has been looking into Trump's alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election, Sputnik reported.

CNN, citing unnamed sources, said Trump may be facing 34 counts tied to falsifying business records and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, three lead prosecutors on the probe walked into the building where the grand jury was sitting in before the panel was scheduled to meet at 2:00 p.m. local time.

About three hours later, the prosecutors walked into the court clerk’s office via a back door to begin the process of filing the indictment., the report added.

The development comes a day after media speculated that Trump's grand jury had gone on hiatus until late April.

If Trump agrees to surrender, he would then be photographed and fingerprinted at a New York state facility.

Donald Trump issued a scathing response to his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, describing it as "political persecution" and election interference at the highest level in history and warning that the "witch-hunt" will backfire massively on US President Joe Biden.

MNA/PR