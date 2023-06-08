Iran voices concern over destruction of Kakhovka dam

Kan'ani once again emphasized the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on opposing the war in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian facilities, and endangering the lives of civilians.

He also called on involved parties to adhere to internationally recognized principles, including protecting the lives of civilians and reducing their suffering.

Referring to the complex situation of the conflicts, the senior Iranian diplomat called for clarifying the dimensions of the incident and identifying the main cause of this disaster.

On Tuesday night, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.

The collapse of the hydro plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.

On the other side of the war, Ukraine has blamed Russian forces for the dam explosion, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that Ukraine will not let the explosion of the Kakhovka dam stop it from reclaiming 'occupied' territories.

