Iran, S Arabia can launch nuclear coop. after restored ties

A media outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has said in a tweet that the two Muslim nations of Iran and Saudia Arabia can have nuclear cooperation in the future as one of the areas they can cooperate on after their full restoration of diplomatic relations.

"In defiance of the Zionists' opposition to the nuclearization of Saudi Arabia, in the new age of relations between Tehran and Riyadh, cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear technologies and the transfer of Iran's experiences and achievements to that country in compliance with international laws and under the supervision of the IAEA can be one of the main fields in their bilateral relations," the Nournews has suggested in a post on its Twitter account in Farsi Language.

Iran and Saudi Arabia normalized their diplomatic relations after seven years following talks mediated by China in Beijing a few months ago.

Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh was reopened after seven years by the officials of the two countries on Tuesday.

MNA