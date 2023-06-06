Venezuela's Maduro meets Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah

Maduro arrived in the Red Sea City on Monday and was received by the Deputy Governor of Makkah, Prince Badr bin Sultan, The National News reported.

He met Prince Mohammed on Tuesday morning, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, prospects for cooperation and opportunities to enhance it in various fields, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern,” SPA said.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday.

They discussed ways to enhance international peace, security, and global sustainable development goals, SPA reported.

Maduro's visit showcases the kingdom's willingness to enhance its diplomatic outreach beyond traditional Western alliances.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has restored its ties with Syria and Iran and has focused on building relations with China and Russia.

Maduro's visit comes a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Saudi Arabia for talks with the Saudi leadership.

