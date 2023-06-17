Iran, Egypt agree to form joint committee to restore ties

The nascent Egypt-Iran détente puts normalization of Cairo-Tehran bilateral relations on the horizon, Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya network reported on Friday, citing the informed sources.

No further details have been reported.

Earlier, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had welcomed the development of relations between Tehran and Cairo.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution had emphasized, "We welcome this position and we have no problem in this regard."

Amir-Abdollahian has also said, "The interests sections of the two countries were active in Tehran and Cairo, and at the head of these offices, there is an ambassador-level person from both sides. Therefore, there is an official channel for contact and communication directly between Iran and Egypt."

MNA/PR