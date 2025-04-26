Iran's missiles not up for discussion in talks with US

According to local Iranian media, Esmaeil Baghaei said on Saturday that Iranian missiles are not up for discussion in the ongoing talks with the United States in Oman, nor will they be in the future.

Iran has said that a deal with the US will be in reach if the talks mediated by Oman only focus on the nuclear issue and the lifting of the sanctions.

"Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Muscat for the third round of Iran-U.S. talks to be mediated by Omani FM Al-busaidi as of tomorrow morning," Baghaei wrote in a post on his X account last night.

"We are resolved to secure our nation's legitimate & lawful right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes while taking reasonable steps to demonstrate that our program is entirely peaceful," he added.

"Termination of unlawful & inhumane sanctions in an objective and speedy manner is a priority that we seek to achieve," the spokesman said.

"We'll see how serious & prepared is the other side to go for a fair and realistic deal," he concluded his post.

