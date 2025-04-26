  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 26, 2025, 3:45 PM

Hamas proposes 5-year truce n Gaza Strip

Hamas proposes 5-year truce n Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – An official with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas says that the group is open to an agreement to end the war in Gaza that would see all Israeli prisoners released and secure a five-year truce.

A Hamas delegation was in Cairo to discuss with Egyptian mediators ways out of the 18-month war, as on the ground rescuers said an Israeli strike on a family home in Gaza City killed at least 10 people and left more feared buried under the rubble, AFP reported.

He further added that Hamas intends to establish a five-year ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and completely stop the war.

The Hamas official said the Palestinian group "is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years".

Previously, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army claimed that Tel Aviv would continue its attacks on the Gaza Strip to pressure the Hamas movement.

This is despite the fact that none of these attacks have led to the surrender of the Hamas movement.

MNA

News ID 231058
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News