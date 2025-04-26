Hamas proposes 5-year truce n Gaza Strip

A Hamas delegation was in Cairo to discuss with Egyptian mediators ways out of the 18-month war, as on the ground rescuers said an Israeli strike on a family home in Gaza City killed at least 10 people and left more feared buried under the rubble, AFP reported.

He further added that Hamas intends to establish a five-year ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and completely stop the war.

The Hamas official said the Palestinian group "is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years".

Previously, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army claimed that Tel Aviv would continue its attacks on the Gaza Strip to pressure the Hamas movement.

This is despite the fact that none of these attacks have led to the surrender of the Hamas movement.

