PTA important for Iran-Indonesia trade development

Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro made the remarks in a meeting with Acting Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mehdi Zeyghami in Tehran.

The Indonesian ambassador invited Iranian traders to participate in international exhibitions in the south-Asian country.

"Indonesia's largest trade fair will be held in October and we are ready to welcome Iranian business people as participants and visitors," he added.

Mehdi Zeyghami, for his part, considered dispatching and hosting trade delegations and active participation in exhibitions in target countries as TPO priorities.

Referring to the broad relations between Iran and Indonesia from the past to the present, the Iranian official said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on using a barter mechanism in the trade between the two countries can increase their bilateral exchanges.

The two sides discussed following up on the agreements and MoUs made during the recent trip of the Iranian president to Indonesia.

The preferential trade agreement, agreements related to Halal food and customs products were among other topics discussed in meeting by the two sides.

They also discussed solutions for expanding trade between the two countries.

