Over 65 countries partake in ‘Iran Expo 2023’

On the sidelines of the 5th opening of Iran EXPO 2023 on Sunday, Alireza Peyman-Pak said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has defined several plans in the exhibition to develop trade ties and enable economic diplomacy of the country with independent and foreign countries.

He added that more than 65 foreign countries including European, African, Latin American, South East Asia, and Middle East countries participated in the exhibition to visit the capabilities of more than 700 Iranian companies.

Noting that signing around a $2 billion contract is not far-fetched in the exhibition, he said that the inked contracts will lead to the development of the country's trade and increase Iran's economic relations with various states in the region and the world.

In this edition of the exhibition, 12 groups of commodities in the fields of medical equipment, medicine, polymers, tourism, handicrafts, technical and engineering services, etc, are showcased, he noted.

The 5th international exhibition of the Export Capabilities of Iran is underway at Tehran International Permanent Fairground from May 7 to 10, 2023.

