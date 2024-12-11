Iran, Serbia stress development of economic cooperation

Abdolnaser Hemmati held discussions with Damir Kovacevic in Tehran on Tuesday.

In the meeting, both parties emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, reflecting the determination of the political leaders of Iran and Serbia.

Hemmati highlighted Iran's substantial investment potential, including its abundant mineral and energy resources along with its skilled and educated workforce, describing Iran as an ideal destination for Serbian businessmen to invest.

He also reiterated, "In the 14th government of Iran, there are no obstacles to the development of bilateral relations between the governments and the peoples of Iran and Serbia."

Meanwhile, the Serbian ambassador highlighted his country's willingness to invite the Iranian president and parliament speaker to visit Serbia, emphasizing his government’s strong commitment to developing economic cooperation with Iran.

Highlighting the agreements signed between Iran and Serbia in recent years to prevent double taxation and promote mutual investments, Kovacevic underscored his government's commitment to implementing these agreements and convening a joint commission between the two countries before the end of 2024.

