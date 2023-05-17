  1. Economy
May 17, 2023, 9:45 AM

Russia’s 2nd-largest bank opens representative office in Iran

Russia’s 2nd-largest bank opens representative office in Iran

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, has opened its representative office in Iran, said the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

In a tweet late Tuesday, Alireza Peyman-Pak announced the opening of the representative office of Russia’s VTB bank in Iran. 

Earlier in December, the state-owned VTB announced that cross-border bank transfers in Iranian rial will be possible for businesses and individuals who open a new rial account with the bank.

The Kommersant newspaper reported that the bank would charge a 1% commission for transfers of up to $300,000 (RUB 20 million) to an Iranian bank account that will take place within one business day.

VTB’s vice president Denis Valvachyov said that the new service would reinforce economic cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially by boosting tourism between the two countries.

This is the first Russian bank that will be present in Iran, helping effectively transfer the county's income to the banking network.

Tehran and Moscow are recently deepening their economic and energy ties to counter foreign sanctions targeting the two countries.

MNA/TSN2895923

News Code 200824

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News