Expansion of all-out ties beneficial to both Iran, Oman

“We believe that the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields benefits both sides,” the Leader said, lauding the President Raeisi administration's policy of improving ties with regional nations.

“Increasing Iran-Oman cooperation is significant because the two countries share the very important Strait of Hormuz waterway.”

Referring to negotiations between Iranians and Omanis, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the talks should be followed up seriously until they yield tangible results.

The Leader also urged all regional countries to take into account the policy pursued by the Zionist regime and its supporters to sow discord and erode peace in the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei further touched on Sultan Haitham’s comments on Egypt's willingness to resume relations with the Islamic Republic, saying, “We welcome this position and have no problem in this regard.”

Concerning the Omani Sultan’s satisfaction with the resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia ties, the Leader said, “These issues are the outcome of the Raeisi government’s good policy to develop and strengthen relations with neighbors and regional states.”

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the Islamic Ummah will regain its grandeur through the expansion of ties between governments, as the convergence of Muslim countries’ capacities and facilities would benefit all Muslim nations and governments.

Sultan Haitham, for his part, emphasized that Muscat’s policy is to expand relations with its neighbors, especially the Islamic Republic.

The two sides exchanged views on various fields of cooperation during the talks in Tehran, he said, hoping that with the continuation of the negotiations, bilateral relations will expand further and yield practical results.

The Omani Sultan arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of the Iranian President.

Sultan Haitham’s visit to Tehran marks a significant milestone in relations between the two regional allies, opening new avenues for closer diplomatic cooperation.

Iran and Oman on Sunday signed four documents to improve cooperation in various sectors.

