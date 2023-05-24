If Resistance cmdrs martyred, Tel Aviv to be targeted again

The secretary general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziad Nakhaleh talked about the Resistance group’s latest conflict with the Israeli regime in an interview with Haya Washington website.

Nahkaleh said "Despite the limited participation of Jabhat Khalq and Kataib al-Mujahideen [in the recent conflict with the Zionist regime], Islamic Jihad bore the brunt of the recent battle. Had the battle continued, Hamas, all groups and Hezbollah would have entered it."

"The enemy's calculations regarding Hezbollah and Palestinian groups and their possible entry into the conflict prevented the escalation of the enemy's aggression. We were not pressured to accept the trunce. The martyrdom of Sheikh Khader Adnan in prison is a direct assassination and Israel deliberately killed him," he further said.

"We will respond to the assassination of any commander or member by bombarding Tel Aviv, and we declare this clearly,"

Regarding the newly formed Lions' Den or "Arīn al-Usud" resistance group, he revealed that it has all the supporters of the Palestinian resistance and members of several groups in its ranks.

