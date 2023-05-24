  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 24, 2023, 8:04 PM

Islamic Jihad chief:

If Resistance cmdrs martyred, Tel Aviv to be targeted again

If Resistance cmdrs martyred, Tel Aviv to be targeted again

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement chief said that all resistance groups would have entered the recent war with Tel Aviv region if it had continued, warning the regime against any other assassinations of its fighters.

The secretary general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziad Nakhaleh talked about the Resistance group’s latest conflict with the Israeli regime in an interview with Haya Washington website.

Nahkaleh said "Despite the limited participation of Jabhat Khalq and Kataib al-Mujahideen [in the recent conflict with the Zionist regime], Islamic Jihad bore the brunt of the recent battle. Had the battle continued, Hamas, all groups and Hezbollah would have entered it."

"The enemy's calculations regarding Hezbollah and Palestinian groups and their possible entry into the conflict prevented the escalation of the enemy's aggression. We were not pressured to accept the trunce. The martyrdom of Sheikh Khader Adnan in prison is a direct assassination and Israel deliberately killed him," he further said.

"We will respond to the assassination of any commander or member by bombarding Tel Aviv, and we declare this clearly,"

Regarding the newly formed Lions' Den or "Arīn al-Usud" resistance group, he revealed that it has all the supporters of the Palestinian resistance and members of several groups in its ranks.

MNA/FNA14020303001096

News Code 201169

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News