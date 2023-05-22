Netanyahu cabinet responsible for crimes against Palestinians

"The Arab League condemns the escalation of aggression and the open war policy of the right-wing fascist Israeli cabinet and the massacres committed throughout occupied Palestine," the Arab League said in a statement.

According to the statement, these crimes include pre-planned killings, daily field executions, destruction of houses and places, development of settlements and desecration of Islamic and Christian holy places, the last of which was the attack on the Balata camp in Nablus.

Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab Nations Saeed Abu Ali said that occupying regime's cabinet bears full responsibility for these systematic crimes and their consequences.

He asked the international community and its various organizations, especially the Security Council, not to remain silent against these crimes or not just condemn them verbally, but they need to take the necessary practical measures with direct intervention.

On Monday Israeli regime forces fatally shot three Palestinian young men during an early morning raid on a refugee camp near the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The fatalities were caused after the regime's troops stormed the Balata refugee camp, east of the city of Nablus.

Batala was also raided earlier in May, during which Israeli regime forces killed two young Palestinians and wounded at least seven others.

So far this year, the regime's forces have killed scores of Palestinians across the West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

