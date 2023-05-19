US has yet to receive ‘final blow’: general Salami

The commander-in-chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at a ceremony in memory of IRGC ‘martyrs’ in the city of Golpayegan, in Isfahan Province on Friday.

The IRGC chief said that the enemies led by the United States sought to cripple Iran with the sanctions but failed due to great resistance on the part of the Iranian nation.

He noted that the enemies sought to disappoint people with Islamic Republic in the last autumn riots, but the Iranian nation disappointed them and their ill-wishing dream backfired on them.

He stated that "what the enemies had planned for us has now happened for them. For example, today the Zionist regime is grappling with many problems and setbacks,"

"These days, barrage of fire (missiles) is raining down on the heads of the Israelis from Gaza. But the Zionists are unable to do anything and they have become helpless and America has also left the region."

General Salami stated that "although the Americans martyred Haj Qassem Soleimani, they received the first blow and now are receiving the second blow, which is nothing but their gradual withdrawal from the region."

"The final blow has yet to come to them [Americans]," the IRGC chief added, while also noting that the European regimes are facing different challenges today.

