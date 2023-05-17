153 Palestinians martyred in 1st five months: report

The Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the first five months of this year, the Ministry said.

Some 36 people out of 153 martyrs have been killed in the Gaza Strip, the source added.

Some 26 individuals are innocent children, it further said.

The Zionist Israeli regime, over the past months, has resorted to assassination and massacre in a bid to deter Palestinians from intensifying their struggle for freedom, but it has failed to reach its goal.

