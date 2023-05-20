Tehran condemns Zionists' desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque

Tweeting on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani denounced "Zionists' repeated desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque ['s compound] and [their] shouting of racist slogans against Palestinians and Muslims."

Kan'ani called the settlers' infringement on the compound "a reaction to the [Israeli regime's] disastrous defeat in the face of Gaza's heroic resistance."

"Is the international community still in any doubt concerning the apartheid nature of the Zionist regime," Kan'ani concluded, referring to the deeply discriminatory dual legal and political system, which the regime has been practicing in favor of Israeli settlers and against Palestinians in the West Bank for decades.

The remarks came a day after hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the compound -- which is Islam's third-holiest site -- in al-Quds' Old City amid heavy protection provided for them by thousands of Israeli troops.

The violation took place ahead of the so-called "flag march" by Israelis, which marks the regime's 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds -- which Palestinian want as the capital of their future state.

The Tel Aviv regime launched a campaign of deadly bombings against the Gaza Strip on May 9, prompting the Islamic Jihad, a resistance group based in the coastal sliver, to fire over 1,000 rockets toward the occupied territories.

The conflict marked the worst episode of fighting between Gaza’s resistance factions and the Israeli regime since a 10-day war imposed by Tel Aviv on the blockaded territory in 2021.

After five days of fighting, the two sides agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Saturday night.

