Iranian women Alysh team become champion in Asia

Iranian women national squad won 2 gold and 2 silver medals and became champion in the 2023 Asian Alysh open division competition.

Omolbanin Mohseni and Reyhaneh Gilani as Iran’s representatives in the 60kg and 70kg weight categories each bagged a gold medal

Roghayeh Mahmoudabadi (65kg) and Ezzat Ghorbani Sani (75kg) each gained a silver medal.

Sepideh Babaei (55kg) and Sahar Ghanizadeh (75kg) stood in fourth place.

At the end of the 2023 Asian Alysh competition, in the team ranking, Iran's national team won the title of the championship with 230 points, Uzbekistan stood in second place with 215 points and Kyrgyzstan took third place.

