The Iranian team including Marzieh Parvareshnia and Mohammad Hossein Parvareshnia stood in third place with 137 points and won the bronze medal of ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2023.

Kazakhstan and Turkey stood in first and second place respectively.

Another Iranian mixed team (Shiva Farahpour and Mohammad Beyranvand) ranked 11th with 130 points.

