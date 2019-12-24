Iran female alysh wrestlers win 2019 world title

The team collected one gold, one sliver and one bronze medal in the event, securing 93 points.

Hanieh Ashouri won the gold medal of +75kg. Fatemeh Fattahi Juybari gained the 60kg category silver while Zahra Yazdani snatched a bronze in 55kg.

This is the first time that Iran claims the title of the event. The Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan ranked next with 89 and 63 points respectively.

The event was held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan under the official name of ‘Belt Wrestling World Championships’ where wrestlers competed in two disciplines of alysh and Kazakh Kuresi from Dec. 20 to 23.

In men’s alysh, Iran added another silver to its tally on Monday to finish the event runner-up with 85 points. Kyrgyz Republic (96) claimed the title while Mongolia (76) finished third.

Iran’s last silver was gained by Pourya Ramezani in the +100kg category.

MAH/ 4805674/ 4805626