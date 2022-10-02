  1. Sports
Iran female Alysh wrestlers bag 11 medals in Turkey

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iranian female sportswomen have scooped 11 medals in Alysh wrestling at the fourth World Nomad Games.

Iranian female wrestlers gained 2 gold, 3 silver, and one bronze medal in the classic category of the competitions to become the champion.

The athletes also received one gold and 4 bronze medals in the open category of the event and came third in the event.

In the games, with the slogan “we are one from tradition to the future,” over 3,000 athletes from 102 countries compete in 13 branches in Bursa from September 29 to October 2, 2022.

Earlier in May 2022, The Iranian women became the champions of the Alysh Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan.

