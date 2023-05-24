Iran-S Arabia agreement dealt heavy blow to US, UK influence

Speaking at an international security conference in Moscow Wednesday, Naryshkin said that Washington and London should leave Iran alone and instead focus on their own internal affairs.

According to Sputnik news agency, he explained that, "Anglo-Saxons are advised to tackle their internal conflicts and they had better go to your [their] old friend (the devil) in hell!"

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement in Beijing earlier this year mediated by China to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and other diplomatic missions.

This Russian intelligence boss also stated that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March to resume their relations with the mediation of China dealt a heavy blow to the United States and UK, stating that "London and Washington consider these positive developments in the Middle East region as a threat to their strategic position and they see it as the failure of the long-term policy of choking Tehran."

A lot of political observers see the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing, as signaling the decline in the US influence and the beginning of a new international system.

