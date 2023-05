This year’s session is being held under the slogan “75 Years On..We Will Return”.

European MPs, key Arab and Palestinian figures as well as pro-Palestine activists in Europe are supposed to take part in the event.

Seminars, folklore performances, and heritage exhibitions are all part of the conference.

The first edition of the conference was held in 2003 in London; it has been convening annually in various European cities since then.

