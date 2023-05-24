Saudis list conditions for Israel to normalize ties: report

According to Israeli Channel 12, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are involved in the negotiations alongside Mossad chief David Barnea and “very senior officials” close to bin Salman.

Riyadh has proposed preconditions for Washington officials and Zionist leaders to establish relations.

The Saudis listed "Tel Aviv peace talks with the Palestinians to form two independent Palestinian states" as one of the preconditions of normalizing ties with Riyadh.

They also reportedly demand Washington sign a defense treaty, unfreeze some weapons deals that have been halted by President Joe Biden’s administration, and approve Riyadh’s civilian nuclear program.

According to Channel 12, Washington and Riyadh are pressuring Israel to accept these conditions to move forward with the normalization agreement.

The U.S. also allegedly asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to shelve his judicial overhaul plan which has caused mass protests in Israel and concerns in the White House.

AMK/PR