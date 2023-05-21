  1. Politics
May 21, 2023, 10:50 AM

Iran advises Arab League to take positive step towards peace

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman advised Arab League states to take a positive step towards regional peace and stability and avoid repeating boring claims against Tehran.

Reacting to the anti-Iran stances at the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Nasser Kan'ani said that the Arab League was expected to take a positive and constructive step towards consolidating peace and stability and strengthening regional integration without repeating boring claims.

At the same time, Kan'ani welcomed the constructive approach of some regional countries on increasing cooperation and giving priority to dialogue and mutual understanding.

He also expressed hope that the region will witness a new approach based on friendship and promoting cooperation between its countries.

The development of a new order in the region requires the collective cooperation of the regional countries aimed to achieve endogenous security, he also noted.

Referring to the Iranian islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, he said that all Iran's measures are carried out in line with sovereignty over its land and any claims in this regard are rejected.

