Iran welcomes Syria's readmission into Arab League

Nasser Kan'ani congratulated Syria's readmission into the Arab League to the people and government of the Arab country.

Resolving differences between Islamic countries and establishing convergence and synergy among them will reduce foreign interventions and lead to peace and stability in the region, Kan'ani said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes such an approach, the Iranian senior diplomat added.

Earlier on Sunday, foreign ministers from Arab League member states agreed to reinstate Syria’s membership after its suspension more than 10 years ago.

The ministers voted for Syria’s return into the fold at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo.

The vote took place following a meeting of top regional diplomats from Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Syria in Jordan last week when they dubbed the process of bringing Damascus back into the Arab fold the “Jordanian Initiative”.

