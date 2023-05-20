  1. Economy
Top officials agree to give more freedom of action to CBI

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The heads of three power branches of the Iranian government which form the Supreme Council For Economic Coordination agreed in their Saturday meeting to give more freedom of action to Central Bank to control the forex market.

President Ebrahim Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei held a meeting on Saturday afternoon in continuation of their previous meeting on the freedom of action of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to being under more control the foreign currency market.

This was their eighty-sixth meeting which is held within the framework of the Supreme Economic Coordination Council.

In today's meeting, it was decided to increase CBI freedom of action with the aim of creating economic stability and preserving the value of the local currency, the rial.

Reducing the surpluses value tax on some imported commodities and basic goods was one of the other approvals of today's meeting of the council.

CBI officials and other economic official were also present in the meeting.

The council was formed at the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to tackle the impact of the sanctions, re-imposed by the previous Donald Trump administration after its illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA in May 2018.

