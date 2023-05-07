Raeisi orders CBI, economic bodies to use rial in trade

Speaking in a meeting of the cabinet on Sunday, Raeisi pointed to the expansion of countries' planning to reduce and eliminate the dollar in trade with other countries and ordered the central bank to lay the necessary ground for conducting business transactions in the local currency of Iran, the rial in trade with target countries with the cooperation of other relevant bodies in Iran.

The president also expressed his gratitude to those involved in organizing the IRAN EXPO 2023 which started in Tehran this morning and hailed the displayed products produced by Iranian companies. "All sectors should help to grow and improve the quality and quantity of production and especially knowledge-based production in the country and they should avoid buying foreign equivalents of products that are produced inside the country by domestic companies," he stressed.

In another part of his speech, referring to the achievements of his two-day trip to Syria and the signing of a comprehensive long-term strategic program and several cooperation agreements between the two countries in various fields, Raeisi emphasized the full implementation of those agreements. He added, "The Syrian market has a high capacity and capability for Iran to increase the level of trade relations between the two countries."

In the meeting, the president also emphasized the government's approach to serious fighting against corruption and asked the government officials to take the fight against corruption much more seriously in the country.

KI/5773903