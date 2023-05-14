Russian deputy prime minister due in Iran

Heading a delegation, Novak is scheduled to visit Iran on May 16 and 17th, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The Russian official is expected to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials including Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin.

Novak will also visit the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition and the 34th Tehran International Book Fair.

