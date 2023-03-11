Top Iranain officials stress resolving social problems

In Saturday evening's regular meeting of the heads of three power branches, which was hosted by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at the presidential compound, President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei exchanged their views on the most important issues of the country.

Emphasizing the cooperation of the three branches in order to solve social problems and challenges, as well as the utmost efforts of officials and the relevant authorities at all levels in order to create hope in the people by providing as many services as possible in the last days of this year and the days of Nowruz, were among issues that were raised in today's meeting of the three top officials.

