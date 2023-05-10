Top officils discuss amendmnts to budget structure draft

The meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination attended by the heads of the three branches of the Iranian government was held on Wednesday afternoon chaired by President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi and with the participation of Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf and Judiciary chief Mohseni-Ejei in order to continue the review of the draft reforms of the budget structure for this fiscal year.

These meetings are held in order to resolve the structural challenges facing this year's budget and in line with the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Stressing the necessity of a national and cross-sectoral approach to the budget document, article one of the draft amendment of the budget structure regarding the review of the country's budgeting method was discussed and members exchanged their views in that regard by the attendees

