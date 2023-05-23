US seeking building base in Iraq's oil-rich region: source

The US actions are aimed at constructing the second military base in Anbar province after the Ayn al Asad air base, the sources told local media outlets.

According to the report, the Al Jazira area was chosen to construct a military base due to large oil and gas fields and other mines.

Al-Jazira region is one of the completely safe regions of Iraq and was not the scene of any terrorist operations for a long time.

The news came while informed Iraqi sources had previously announced that the American forces are not only not thinking of leaving Iraq, but are trying to expand the Ayn al Asad base by buying the lands around it.

An expert on Iraqi security issues emphasized a while ago that the continued presence of the US troops in this country is aimed at supporting Washington's interests and backing terrorism.

