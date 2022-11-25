  1. Politics
IRGC ground force to strengthen presence at western borders

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces announced the strengthening his forces to prevent the infiltration of the terrorist groups affiliated to separatist groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks on Friday and reemphasized that IRGC Ground Forces have been deployed at the west and northwest border areas of the country to defend the country against the external threats.

Following the movements of anti-Iranian separatist terrorist groups in the northwest part of the country and creating insecurity in some areas, the IRGC Ground Forces are countering the terrorist groups who have brought about insecurity at borders of the country especially at west and northwest borders with their utmost power in line with preventing the infiltration of terrorist teams belonging to the separatist groups deployed in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region as well as avoiding arms and weapons from being smuggled into the country, Pakpour added.

