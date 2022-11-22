  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2022, 7:19 PM

IRGC Ground Force commander:

Iraqi Kurdistan people need to evacuate areas near terrorists

Iraqi Kurdistan people need to evacuate areas near terrorists

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – IRGC Ground Forces Commander advised the Iraqi Kurdistan region's people to evacuate areas adjacent to terrorist groups' bases in order to not get hurt during attacks.

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces, Mohammad Pakpour, advised the people in the Iraqi Kurdistan region to evacuate areas adjacent to terrorist groups' bases in order to not get hurt during attacks. 

"The attack on the headquarters and bases of armed criminals and terrorist groups will continue until the threat is eliminated and their disarmament is done with might," Pakpour also said.

The IRGC Ground Force said ina statement on Tuesday that it launched a new round of attacks on the positions of terrorist groups, including PAK (Kurdistan Freedom Party), based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq ruled out the reported that there were any plans for a ground military operation against terrorist and separatist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

MNA

News Code 193988

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News