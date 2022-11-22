Iraqi Kurdistan people need to evacuate areas near terrorists

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces, Mohammad Pakpour, advised the people in the Iraqi Kurdistan region to evacuate areas adjacent to terrorist groups' bases in order to not get hurt during attacks.

"The attack on the headquarters and bases of armed criminals and terrorist groups will continue until the threat is eliminated and their disarmament is done with might," Pakpour also said.

The IRGC Ground Force said ina statement on Tuesday that it launched a new round of attacks on the positions of terrorist groups, including PAK (Kurdistan Freedom Party), based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq ruled out the reported that there were any plans for a ground military operation against terrorist and separatist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

MNA