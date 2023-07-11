Enemies hybrid war against Iran subject to failure: cmdr.

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks on the sidelines of an annual conference with the participation of the IRGC commanders in Mashhad.

In its new confrontation with Iran, the enemy has resorted to the hybrid war, Pakpour said, adding that however with the preparations made in many areas, this method of hostility has been subject to failure.

Referring to the enemies' plots in orchestrating assassinations and hiring elements to commit terrorist operations, he said that proxy forces cannot act as a reliable and influential way to confront Iran.

"The disclosure of the enemy's support for the terrorists will only increase the level of public hatred towards our enemies," he further noted.

SKH/5833900