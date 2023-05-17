Iran, Russia sign 8 MoUs, 2 contracts in different oil fields

The MoUs and agreements were signed after a meeting between Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji ‎and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who are also the co-chairs of the Permanent Russian-‎Iranian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, in the Iranian capital Tehran.‎

Iran's deputy oil minister for international affairs and trade Ahmad Assadzadeh had said before the commission meeting earlier today that "After extensive talks, 2 contracts and 8 memorandums of understanding would be signed between Iran and Russia today."

The signing ceremony was held in the Iranian National Oil Company's compound on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak arrived in the capital of Iran, Tehran, on a two-day working visit on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday overview the signing of an agreement to finance and build the Rasht-Astara railway which is seen as an important link in the North–South Transport Corridor, intended to connect India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries by rail and sea.

