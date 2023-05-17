Regional countries to benefit from North-South corridor: VP

Mokhber made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Russian delegation headed by Alexander Novak in Tehran on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday overviewed the signing of an agreement to finance and build the Rasht-Astara railway which is seen as an important link in the North–South Transport Corridor, intended to connect India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries by rail and sea.

In the meeting with the Russian delegation on Wednesday evening, the Iranian first vice president said that the corridor will benefit the regional countries.

Elsewhere, he stressed that the private sectors of the countries need to work together using all potential.

He also called for the elimination of the US dollar from the bilateral trade between the two nations and using the local currencies.

The need to pay attention to the development of cooperation in the fields related to oil, transportation and automobile manufacturing was one of the other issues emphasized by Mokhber in the meeting.

In the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister thanked the First Vice President for his special attention to the North-South Corridor project, saying "This corridor will create a strategic route for Iran and Russia and all countries in the region."

Referring to the reviewing various fields of cooperation in the talks between the two countries in Tehran earlier today, Alexander Novak said, "On this trip, bilateral cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, banking, industry and agriculture was reviewed and we reached good agreements in trade and economic fields."

Referring to his visits to some industrial units in Iran, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister praised Iran's capabilities in various fields of science and technology, adding "Moscow is looking for new apexes in commercial and economic cooperation with Tehran."

