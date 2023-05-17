Owji terms ‘Iran Oil Show 2023' as biggest event in West Asia

Javad Owji made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2023) on Wednesday.

Some 200 companies from 13 states have taken part in the economic event, he said.

Russia, China, Germany, France, and Oman are among the foreign participants in the exhibition, he added.

As many as 1,500 domestic companies from Iran have attended the expo, he stated.

The official went on to say that the number of foreign and domestic participants at the event has registered 135 percent, respectively.

This shows the success of energy diplomacy in the incumbent administration in Iran, Owji underlined.

Earlier on May 13, an Iranian Oil Ministry spokesman Ali Forouzandeh said that the number of foreign participants has doubled compared to data reported in the previous edition of the exhibition.

Tehran’s Permanent International Fairground hosts the biggest oil exhibition in the West Asia on May 17-20.

In this year’s exhibition, an entire hall has been earmarked for Russian and Chinese companies.

TM/IRN85113680