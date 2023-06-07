  1. Economy
Jun 7, 2023, 11:00 AM

Iran to continue to increase trade with neighbors

TEHRAN, Jun 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji says that the country will continue to increase its trade with neighboring countries.

Iran has the second rank of gas reserves in the world, Owji told the reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, adding, "With the cooperation of Russia, Turkmenistan, and Qatar, we are trying to have a gas hub in the Asaluyeh region, and its preparations are being planned."

Referring to the favorable achievements reached in the field of oil, gas, and petrochemicals, Owji stressed that for the first time, an extraterritorial refinery was established in the Latin America and Venezuela region. "We use these capacities to process oil, prevent crude sales, and create higher added value."

"This field cannot be sanctioned and the world needs it, and the construction of such refineries will continue in different countries," he concluded.

