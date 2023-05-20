Iran, Russia call for bolstering cooperation in fisheries

On the second day of the Iran-Russia Joint Commission on Fisheries on Saturday, Iran and Russia chairmen of fisheries organizations discussed cooperation in the field of processing and trading of aquatic products, scientific and research, developing cooperation in the field of rebuilding reserves and aquaculture, fishing, and investment in Iran.

During the meeting, Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad and the Chairman of Iran Fisheries Organization Hossein Hosseini stressed facilitating aquatic exports to Russia through developing transport routes, paving the way for foreign exchange transfers, and supporting Iranian exporters by the Russian government.

Referring to cooperation opportunities and the necessity of transferring experiences through the formation of a joint technical task force, he reiterated that there are investment opportunities on the southern coast of Iran for Russian companies.

Also, cooperation in dispatching students to study in the fields of fisheries was discussed in the meeting.

AMK/IRIB3855096